Illinois families may be eligible for $300K in utility bill assistance | How to apply for LIHEAP

Illinois residents are urged to fill out a LIHEAP application online or call the phone number to get assistance to pay for their utility bills.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois families may be eligible for more than $300 million in funding for energy bill assistance, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced in a press release Wednesday.

All families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Beginning Sept. 1, families can apply by visiting helpIllinoisfamilies.com or by visiting their local agency.

Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year's LIHEAP recipients received an average of $1,330 per household, according to the release.

Last year's LIHEAP funding - which was available from September 2021 through May 2022 - provided a record level of assistance to 302,000 households, Pritzker's office said.

Additional information on Illinois' Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL eligible low-income Illinois families who meet the criteria, including undocumented families. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, this year's LIHEAP recipients have received an average of $930 per household. Through LIHEAP, support for eligible families includes:

-One-time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients typically receive a one-time payment to help with utilities bills.

-Crisis/ Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.

-Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to households that do not have an operating furnace for their residence.

-UDAP: UDAP provides support for current year LIHEAP and Percentage of Income Payment Plan ( PIPP) customers either on a utility's disconnection list or in imminent threat of disconnection due to an arrearage of $250 or more. Families who receive LIHEAP benefits automatically qualify for this program and do not need to apply separately.

-Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program ( IHWAP) helps low income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.