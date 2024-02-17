WATCH LIVE

Lower your bills: Cut costs on phone, internet, streaming and cable plans

ByJason Knowles and Ann Pistone WLS logo
Saturday, February 17, 2024 6:57PM
You might be overspending on mobile phone, internet, streaming and cable plans. Here are some helpful cost-cutting tips.

Americans spend an average of $288 per month on their phone, internet, streaming and cable bills.

But according to Reviews.org there are several steps you can take to bring that number down.

First, try switching to a smaller cell phone carrier. Most people overspend by 42% on bigger company plans.

Sometimes, you can get better discounts when enabling auto pay. or by calling and asking for new plan options.

Check to see if your cell phone plans include streaming subscription.

Lastly, make sure to check for any subscriptions you're not using and cancel them to save.

