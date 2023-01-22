Lin Brehmer death: Longtime Chicago radio personality dies after battle with cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago radio host, Lin Brehmer, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

WXRT confirmed Brehmer's death in a social media post, saying in part:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side."

The news of his death comes six months after the WXRT host took a leave of absence for chemotherapy, the Sun-Times reported.

The sign outside Chicago's Wrigley Field paid tribute to the well-known radio personality.

"Tomorrow at 10am, his XRT family will celebrate the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We'll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted," WXRT also said.

Brehmer was 68.