Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley tests out new prosthetic leg

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone in May is now walking with a prosthetic leg.

Dakotah Eraley was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues when he was shot multiple times for his cell phone.

Earley has had several surgeries, and even lost part of his leg following the attack.

His mother tweeted a video Tuesday night of Earley taking a test walk on his new prosthetic leg. She said she's overjoyed so far with his progress.

