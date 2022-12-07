WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley tests out new prosthetic leg

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 3:40AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone in May is now walking with a prosthetic leg.

Dakotah Eraley was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues when he was shot multiple times for his cell phone.

Earley has had several surgeries, and even lost part of his leg following the attack.

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting

His mother tweeted a video Tuesday night of Earley taking a test walk on his new prosthetic leg. She said she's overjoyed so far with his progress.

RELATED | Man seriously wounded in North Side robbery, shooting finally released from hospital, mother says

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.