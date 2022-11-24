Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley getting closer to walking on his own, mom says

Chicago shooting victim Dakotah Earley is getting closer to walking on his own, his mom said. Part of the Lincoln Park struggle was caught on camera.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One mother is especially thankful that her son is alive to see Thanksgiving this year.

Dakotah Earley was critically injured in a Lincoln Park robbery back in May.

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting

He was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues when he was shot multiple times for his cell phone.

Earley has had several surgeries, and even lost part of his leg following the attack. But on Thursday, his family expressed gratitude.

Dakotah's mother said he's getting stronger every day, and should be walking around on his own in just a couple of weeks.

