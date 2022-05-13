chicago shooting

Young man's condition improving after thief shot him 3 times in Lincoln Park, brother says

Chilling surveillance video captured shooting that left Dakotah Earley critically injured
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD asks for help to ID Lincoln Park armed robbery, shooting suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man's condition is improving one week after a thief shot him three times in Lincoln Park, his brother said.

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting


EMBED More News Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man was critically wounded in a Lincoln Park shooting early Friday.



DaShawn Earley posted an update on GoFundMe Friday, saying his brother, Dakotah, is no longer on life support. On Sunday, Dashawn told ABC7 Dakotah was in the ICU and doctors put his chances of survival at 50/50.

"He has made so much improvement over the last few days. He is no longer on life support and is breathing on his own, thank God," Friday's post said. "He has been chatting a little bit and told Dashawn yesterday that he missed him."

The latest GoFundMe post said Dakotah has been having trouble speaking clearly "due to his jaw," noting that a surgery has been rescheduled several times and is scheduled again for Friday evening.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police seek help ID'ing suspects in Lincoln Park shooting, several recent armed robberies

"We are so happy that he can and will speak again," the post said. "We are praying the surgery goes well and it can finally be done."

The GoFundMe post added that doctors haven't made a final decision about Dakotah's leg, but "we are still hopeful it can be saved."

At last check, over $99,000 has been raised to help with his medical expenses.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parktheftchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violencesurveillancesurveillance cameraman shotchicago police departmentarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
CPD releases photos connected to deadly Albany Park crash, shooting
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park: CPD
Man shot before Uptown crash: CPD
Woman killed in garage shot 11 times, cousin says
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 8,411 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Gov. Pritzker signs retail theft crackdown into law
Missing UIC student found dead, boyfriend still missing
Evanston raises COVID transmission level to 'high'
Police find handgun in student's backpack at Hoffman Estates HS
Congress opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife
Show More
CPS CEO tests positive for COVID-19
Dog shot 4 times after mauling boy, owner inside North Aurora home
IL house among Zillow homes for sale features 'Halloween' character
New study may have identified cause of sudden infant death syndrome
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News