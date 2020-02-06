Sports

New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation possibly caught on video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An interim administrator recently placed at Lincoln Park High School by Chicago Public Schools after a scandal involving the boys basketball team has resigned from her position.

Lincoln Park High School community demands answers after basketball suspended, principal removed for misconduct allegations

Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are outraged after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over misconduct allegations involving the basketball team.



Judith Gibbs is seen on video obtained by ABC7 Eyewitness News checking the ID of a student in the hallway, and she appears to squeeze the student's face.

CPS said in a statement, "We recently learned of an allegation involving improper conduct with a student and have initiated an investigation."

When resigning, Gibbs said she did not feel she was a good fit for the school.

At Lincoln Park High School meeting, CPS officials say 4 misconduct investigations ongoing

CPS officials revealed at a meeting Monday night they are conducting four separate investigations into misconduct allegations at Lincoln Park High School.



CPS removed Lincoln Park High School's interim principal, assistant principal, and suspended the boys' basketball coach amid an investigation into a team trip to Detroit over the holidays.

On Monday night students and parents attended a meeting at the school, where CPS administrators explained they are conducting four separate investigations into allegations of misconduct by students and staff.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson Tuesday said that due to the nature of the allegations, there likely won't be any more details given about the investigations. She said if there are more actions taken, those individuals will likely be informed directly.
