New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation possibly caught on video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An interim administrator recently placed at Lincoln Park High School by Chicago Public Schools after a scandal involving the boys basketball team has resigned from her position.Judith Gibbs is seen on video obtained by ABC7 Eyewitness News checking the ID of a student in the hallway, and she appears to squeeze the student's face.CPS said in a statement, "We recently learned of an allegation involving improper conduct with a student and have initiated an investigation."When resigning, Gibbs said she did not feel she was a good fit for the school.CPS removed Lincoln Park High School's interim principal, assistant principal, and suspended the boys' basketball coach amid an investigation into a team trip to Detroit over the holidays.On Monday night students and parents attended a meeting at the school, where CPS administrators explained they are conducting four separate investigations into allegations of misconduct by students and staff.CPS CEO Janice Jackson Tuesday said that due to the nature of the allegations, there likely won't be any more details given about the investigations. She said if there are more actions taken, those individuals will likely be informed directly.