Education

CPS removes another temporary Lincoln Park HS staff member after 'altercation with student'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Unrest at Lincoln Park High School continues as Chicago Public Schools works to contain ongoing issues at the North Side school.

Thursday, CPS officials announced that yet another temporary staff member has been removed.

RELATED: At Lincoln Park High School meeting, CPS officials say 4 separate misconduct investigations are ongoing

Officials released a statement notifying parents of the most recent incident, citing that the staff member had an "altercation with a student."

The statement read in part:

"Creating a safe school culture and driving student outcomes remains our top priority at Lincoln Park High school. ... We continue to work very hard to ensure that your child has an environment where they can feel emotionally and physically safe, and we are encouraged by the positive progress we are seeing. As always, thank you for your support and partnership."

The letter to parents also stated that the "parents of the impacted student have been notified and supports are available to the student."

Over the past few weeks, the district has been trying to get a handle on five different investigations at the high school amid a series of scandals, staff shakeups and student protests, and angry parents.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE
Lincoln Park HS basketball suspended, principal removed for allegations of 'serious misconduct'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolincoln parkhigh schoolmisconductchicago public schoolsinvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News