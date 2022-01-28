Lincoln Park High School students post video on races they'd never date

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Lincoln Park High School are split after some of their classmates posted a video speaking frankly, and for some offensively, about what races they wouldn't date and why.While the word "solidarity" is written on a sign outside the school, what has students talking in the halls is anything but unifying."It's not OK, and I was disgusted," said Delaney Smith, junior. "I did hear it from an English teacher, who wanted to spread awareness about it."The video was posted on YouTube Tuesday. Students say it showed some of their peers interviewing each other about which races they would never date and discussing the reasons why."I wasn't, honestly, surprised. I've heard a lot of, like, that type of language around school," Smith said. "Like, I feel like its' very-- I mean, it's part of the culture here, just saying offensive stuff all the time.""He was just interviewing a bunch of other students, asking them questions, and I guess they spoke their mind," said Avery Scott, freshman.Scott said he knows the student who created the video and called it just a joke."I think it was more so for the laughs and for entertainment purposes," he said.But some other students said it went too far."I have people that are my friends that were hurt by that," Smith said.Principal Dr. Eric Steinmiller sent a letter home to parents saying in part, "I want to remind our community that bullying and hate speech of any kind violates our core values and will not be tolerated. I also encourage you to take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of using the internet and social media responsibly.""Our staff is committed to creating a learning environment that is safe, positive, and welcoming for all students," the letter continued."Even if you think it's funny or even if you were part of that group that you're talking about, it can hurt other people and really bring down their whole self-esteem," Smith said. "It can ruin people's lives."The video has since been taken down and the principal said the matter is being handled in accordance to Chicago Public Schools policy.Steinmiller said a counseling team will be provided to any student who may have fears and concerns about the video.