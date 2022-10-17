Neighbors of 87-year-old woman found dead don't know who would want to hurt her; CPD investigating

The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Those who knew the 87-year-old woman found dead in a Bronzeville apartment Saturday said they can't imagine anyone would want to hurt her.

Police were called to the Lincoln Perry senior home complex in the 3200-block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. after an on-scene witness said they couldn't get ahold of the woman, according to CPD.

The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RELATED: 'An evil presence': Tow driver feared for his life as he drove woman police say dismembered landlord

Mae Brown's death has been ruled a homicide, and she appeared to have multiple injuries from an assault, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Her neighbors said she was a nice person.

"It don't make sense. I just feel so horrible. I feel bad, sad. She didn't get a chance to enjoy the rest of her life. And for somebody to kill her and hurt her like that, they don't make sense to me," Dorothy Allison said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police.