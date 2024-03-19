Woman pleads guilty to killing 87-year-old mother found dead in wheelchair in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago daughter was sentenced to two decades for the 2022 murder of her elderly mother in a Bronzeville apartment.

Shirley Gaines pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Monday.

Gaines was convicted for beating and killing her 87-year-old mother Mae Brown.

On October 15, 2022 police were called to the Lincoln Perry senior home complex in the 3200-block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. after a witness said they couldn't get ahold of Brown, according to CPD.

Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her death was quickly ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Brown's body had multiple injuries.

On Monday, Gaines was sentenced to 20 years, in which she must serve 100% of the sentence.

During Gaines trial, prosecutors said the two had argued over money days before the killing.

