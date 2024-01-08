Orange County's Mercado Gonzalez food hall and market is Mexican food wonderland

Mercado Gonzalez by Northgate Gonzalez Markets is a vast food hall offering authentic, freshly-made foods from throughout Mexico.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Mercado Gonzalez isn't just a super market, it's a super food hall and foodie destination. The market was inspired by traditional Mexican outdoor markets which offer a variety of freshly made cuisines.

"We studied the mercados of Mexico from Oaxaca, Guadalajara, Monterrey, the different regions, the different recipes," said Joshua Gonzalez, a third generation family member of the founders of Northgate Gonzalez Markets, a popular super market chain in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.

"We wanted a place where people can enjoy fresh products, eat and enjoy prepared foods, and bring an experience that doesn't really exist in the United States today."

"It's just exciting. You can have a taco. You can have a ceviche," said Viet Tran, a guest from Santa Ana, California. "You can have anything you can thing of, and a lot of stuff that you didn't know existed."

For more information go to: https://www.northgatemarket.com/mercado