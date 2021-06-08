Lincolnwood fire spreads from garage to home, leaves 1 seriously hurt

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Lincolnwood house fire leaves 1 seriously hurt

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was seriously hurt in a house fire in north suburban Lincolnwood Monday.

Firefighters said the blaze was first reported in a garage, and flames quickly spread to the home in the 6900-block of North Karlov Avenue.

"When I pulled up, we had smoke pouring out of the garage. Shortly after, we had a fire erupt from a window," said Battalion Chief Clyde Heineman, Lincolnwood Fire Department.

A male victim who was unresponsive when he was pulled from the home was rushed to St. Francis Hospital. Details of his condition have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
