Actress Lindsay Lohan used the occasion of her 36th birthday Saturday to announce she is now married.
The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.
On Instagram, Lohan wrote that she is "The luckiest woman in the world."
ALSO SEE: Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico, police say
She went on to say, "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."
Her husband is Bader Shammas, a financier for Credit Suisse, and they have been together since at least 2020.
The couple announced their engagement in November.
It's not clear where the married couple is living, but they have clearly spent at least some time in Dubai.
'Luckiest woman in the world': Actress Lindsay Lohan announces she is married
LINDSAY LOHAN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News