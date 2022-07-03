lindsay lohan

'Luckiest woman in the world': Actress Lindsay Lohan announces she is married

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

Actress Lindsay Lohan used the occasion of her 36th birthday Saturday to announce she is now married.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

On Instagram, Lohan wrote that she is "The luckiest woman in the world."

ALSO SEE: Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico, police say

She went on to say, "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

Her husband is Bader Shammas, a financier for Credit Suisse, and they have been together since at least 2020.

The couple announced their engagement in November.

It's not clear where the married couple is living, but they have clearly spent at least some time in Dubai.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingslindsay lohan
LINDSAY LOHAN
Lindsay Lohan's mom appears in LI court for 2nd DWI charge
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Lindsay Lohan considers 2020 presidential bid
Lohan's London play role cited as key to recovery
TOP STORIES
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Man charged with shooting, killing high school student on SW Side
Couple gets $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway
Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico: police
35 shot, 5 killed in July 4 weekend violence across city, police say
Officer hurt after thrown object shatters windshield on NW Side: CPD
Show More
Suburban train crash that killed 15-year-old ruled an accident: ME
Woman wins lottery for 3rd time, cites game-winning strategy
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at 6 hikers
Officer hurt after thrown object shatters car window on SW Side: CPD
Several dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
More TOP STORIES News