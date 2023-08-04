Lollapalooza 2023: Festival set to resume in Grant Park for day 2

Lollapalooza 2023 continues in Grant Park for day two, with Kendrick Lamar headlining Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Music fans will be back in Grant Park Friday for day two of Lollapalooza.

The festival kicked off Thursday and goes through Sunday night.

Music fans full of energy and style are thrilled that Lolla is back for yet another year.

The four-day festival drawing out hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park. Friday night's big headliner is Kendrick Lamar.

Other big acts on stages tonight include Jesse Reyes and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Meanwhile Thursday night, Mayor Brandon Johnson was on stage introducing Billie Eilish.

"It's the greatest festival in the greatest freaking city in the world, Chicago make some noise for Billie Eilish," Mayor Johnson said.

Thursday, there was a mad dash as the gates opened on day one. Fans poured in to try to score the best spots in front of the stages.

"I feel like Lolla is such an amazing community," festival-goer Izzy Segal said. "Everyone looks out for one another I think it is just a beautiful place to be, a beautiful venue."

Fans are in for another day of non-stop music and the same kind of rush is expected when the gates open at 11 a.m.

Allowed items include:

-Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

-Baby Strollers

-Binoculars

-Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

-Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

-Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

-Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

-All bags will be searched before entry.

-Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

-All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

-Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Prohibited items include

-Blankets, sheets, towels

-Frisbees

-Coolers of any kind, except for medical use

Framed backpacks,

Professional audio recording and video equipment

Drones

-Hammocks

Glass containers

-Illegal and illicit substances

-Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

-Umbrellas

-Pets (except service animals)

-Selfie sticks

-Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

-Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

-Totems or flag poles.

-Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

-Weapons or explosives of any kind

-Fireworks

-Large chains or spiked jewelry

-Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

-Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

-Chairs of any kind

-All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

-Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

-Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

-Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.