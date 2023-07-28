The full schedule for this year's Lollapalooza will be released Thursday afternoon.

What you need to know about street closures in Chicago for Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the largest music festivals in the U.S. is returning to Grant Park in Chicago this August.

The above video is from a related report.

Lollapalooza kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3 and runs until Sunday, Aug. 6. Whether you have tickets or not, Chicago officials are letting travelers know about what to expect for their commute near Grant Park.

RELATED: Full Lollapalooza schedule released for Grant Park music festival

Here are the street closures you need to know about connected to the four-day festival.

The city of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, OEMC, released a reminder of all the street, curb lane and sidewalk closures in effect before, during and after the festival.

Traffic controllers will be near the area to help direct traffic, but OEMC said it advises motorists to seek alternate routes.

ALSO SEE: Lollapalooza agreement, NASCAR street racing event cause concern about overwhelming downtown

Street closures:

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Closed through Sunday, Aug. 13: Balbo Drive closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.

Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Closed through Saturday, Aug. 12: Jackson Drive closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.

Columbus from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road

Closed Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 7: Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus Drive from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m., with Columbus Drive reopening on Monday, Aug. 7.

Congress Pkwy/Circle

Closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 7.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Closed Wednesday, Aug. 3 through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/OEMC.