Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot near Little Italy sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot near a West Side sidewalk on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 5:08 p.m. in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1000 block of West 13th Street, police said. A 12-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the leg.

SEE ALSO | Man killed, 2 injured after shooting, crash in Heart of Chicago, officials say

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.