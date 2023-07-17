Little Village missing mom, dad, child found safe

Chicago police said 6-year-old Caleb Morales, his mother Justina Mendoza Rodriguez and his father Pedro Morales were last seen on Tuesday near their home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Little Village family missing since last week has been found safe, a community organizer said.

Chicago's Little Village community had been asking for help finding the Morales family, who were all last seen on Tuesday near their home in the 2200-block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Kristian Armendariz said Monday that 67-year-old Pedro Morales got in touch with a local pastor Sunday night, and said he, 6-year-old Caleb Morales and 51-year-old Justina Mendoza Rodriguez are OK.

RELATED: Search resumes for 2 missing children washed away with mom in flash flood; 5 dead in PA flooding

They left the area because Pedro Morales was being harassed, threatened and followed by an unknown individual, Armendariz said.

"Don Pedro did was he thought was best to protect his family and left everything behind. The whereabouts of the Morales Family is unknown but they are safe and sound," Armendariz said.

The family wanted to thank the public for spreading awareness.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood