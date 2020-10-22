community journalist

Little Village grieving parents share how gun violence has changed their lives

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Monday, the pain and anguish of losing a loved one unites mothers and fathers from the Little Village community and beyond to help each other heal. Most healing from the repercussions of gun violence.

"I lost my son three months ago, so they referred me to this support group and its helping me," said Catalina Andrade, a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

Andrade said her son Miguel Angel Rios had just turned 18 when his life was taken. She and other grieving parents are part of the group called Parent for Peace and Justice who meet at the La Villita community church.

Andrade said they are sharing their stories to help bring grieving parents answers.

" I want justice because that's what I am asking for. If someone knows something, if someone saw something, don't stay quiet, say something," said Maria Monroy who lost her daughter Angie Monroy to gun violence almost a year ago.

Many of these parents have yet to see justice served. Andrade said gun violence has been a problem in surrounding communities and all over the city. She said their fight to seek justice for their children will never stop.
