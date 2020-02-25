Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family mourning the death of a nurse who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Little Village said his memorial was vandalized Monday.Frank Aguilar's family set up a temporary public memorial in the spot where died last November."I feel so sad and I don't understand why they would do this," Aguilar's sister, Sharee Rangel said. "It's disrespectful."Aguilar was shot and killed in the Southwest Side neighborhood as he walked home.19-year-old Armando Lopez is facing a murder charge for the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.Aguilar's family said they have filed a police report and plan to restore the memorial over the weekend.