Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family mourning the death of a nurse who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Little Village said his memorial was vandalized Monday.

Frank Aguilar's family set up a temporary public memorial in the spot where died last November.

"I feel so sad and I don't understand why they would do this," Aguilar's sister, Sharee Rangel said. "It's disrespectful."

Aguilar was shot and killed in the Southwest Side neighborhood as he walked home.

RELATED: Family demands justice for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by

19-year-old Armando Lopez is facing a murder charge for the shooting. Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.

Lopez was arrested four days after the shooting following a police chase and crash.

Aguilar's family said they have filed a police report and plan to restore the memorial over the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagemurderfatal shootingnursesmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News