Live Kelly and Ryan

Hit the 'highway' with Kelly and Ryan for Virtual Road Trips all week long

Over 33 seasons, the "Live" franchise has taken viewers around the globe, with remote broadcasts from the tropical beauty of Hawaii to the snowy majesty of the Canadian Rockies, from the pristine beaches of the Bahamas to the historic streets of London.

However, since travel isn't an option at the moment for most Americans, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest found a way to bring a change of scenery - and a bit of winter sunshine - to the at-home audience with "Live's Virtual Road Trip." Each day from February 22-26, "Live" will feature a "virtual remote" from a different city known for warm breezes and sunny skies. Ripa and Seacrest will highlight the best that each location has to offer, including music, food, stunning locales and even some local "Good News" stories.

The first stop on "Live's Virtual Road Trip" on Monday, February 22 is warm and wonderful Miami, Florida. Bringing the heat will be a special performance of the song "El Cambio" by CHESCA, live on location from The Magic City.

Next up on Tuesday, February 23 is Austin, Texas, and in keeping with Austin's reputation as the "Live Music Capital of the World," Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and longtime Austin resident SHAWN COLVIN will perform her hit tune "Get Out of This House."

On Wednesday, a visit to Puerto Rico will bring a touch of the Caribbean to the week, with a stop in the beautiful capital city of San Juan. "Live" will round out the road trip by heading west to the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, February 25, and wrap up the week on Friday, February 26 in Southern California's desert oasis, Palm Springs.
