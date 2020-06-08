State takes action to get businesses their insurance money after looting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As local businesses recover from recent looting and damage, they now face challenges they may have with insurance coverage.
Many businesses were already hit hard during the pandemic.
The state, which regulates the insurance industry in Illinois, has taken action to get businesses their insurance money.
Governor JB Pritzker gave a stern warning to insurance companies.
"I wont hesitate to hold any bad actors accountable. We encourage business owners who feel their insurance company isn't honoring the terms of their coverage to file a complaint with the Illinois department of insurance," Pritzker said Monday afternoon.
Pritzker told business owners to not sit back if insurance companies drag their feet on filing claims for recent looting and damage.
"Insurance companies must do everything in their power and are obligated to give their customers the funds they need to rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible," he said.
Kimbark Liquor in Hyde Park was hit by looters. Owner Jonathan Swaine described how badly his business is suffering, "Our business was established in 1963 and my parents bought it in 1974, making them among the first black business owners in Hyde Park and I have owned the business for the last 12 years. Our business was not broken into those protesting but others using the guise of civil unrest to steal and burglarize us."
Pritzker said he also expects insurers to implement a moratorium on the cancellation or non renewal of impacted policy holders for 60 days.
The Illinois Department of Insurance said it has the ability to send examiners into insurance offices to make sure they are doing what they are supposed to do to help those in such desperate need.
Felicia Goodwin, owner of Zcoutour had her business looted as well, "Our hearts were broken when we saw the damage and the vandalism that was performed at our store they broke windows took all of the clothing damaged racks."
Last week, the I-Team reported on business owners who may not have had the proper insurance. There have been some private funds created to help them.
The consumer complaint form is available online.
