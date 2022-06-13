gas prices

How to save money as IL gas prices rise

Gas prices Chicago: Average price in city now $5.94 a gallon
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to save money as Illinois gas prices rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, the Chicago average is now $5.94 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

While it may seem that there is no relief in sight, there are some things you can do to make your car more fuel efficient.

Brian Matz with Belle Tire joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to discuss tips on how to save at the pump.

RELATED: Minnesota gas station owner puts up sign for his customers: 'We hate our gas prices too'

Matz said, "Tires that are underinflated can knock 10% off fuel efficiency. Keeping tires properly inflated to their recommended (PSI) level can save you up to 53 cents per gallon on gas! In spite of the high prices, AAA is predicting that more travelers will hit the road this summer than last. But what most people don't know is that they could be wasting over a quarter tank of gas by skipping routine maintenance services, most of which are low-cost, quick fixes that can extend how far you travel on every tank of gas."

Here are a few more tips to help save money on gas:

1. Make sure tires are properly inflated

2. Use recommended grade of motor oil

3. Check your vehicle's alignment

4. Get an engine check.

Belle Tire currently has eight Chicagoland locations, click here to find the one nearest you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagoloopgas pricesgas station
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
TOP STORIES
Chicago severe weather possible ahead of dangerous heat this week
1 shot in busy Lakeview bar area
31 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Teen boy killed in South Chicago shooting
Pedestrian struck, critically hurt on I-57: ISP
LIVE: Jan 6. hearings resume; Trump pushing the 'big lie' is focus
NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 truck crashes
Show More
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Bail denied for man charged in shooting that left woman paralyzed
Early voting expands to 50 Chicago ward sites
Gary temporarily shuts down nightclub after deadly shooting: city
Chicago Weather: Warm Monday with strong storms in afternoon
More TOP STORIES News