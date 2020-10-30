Over 160 Halloween-themed inflatables decorate this New Jersey home

WAYNE, New Jersey -- A passion that began with three Halloween inflatables has turned into an entire spectacle of lights and spooky figures for Gina and Richard Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey.The couple, who has been decorating their home since 2013, has continued to expand their collection of inflatables, this year displaying over 160 Halloween themed figures all across their front yard."This year is extra special because we were questioning whether we were going to do it or not. But with everything going on we decided to do it because the kids need something fun and somewhere to go and a lot of hearts would've been broken if we didn't do it this year," said Gina Martorana.The elaborate display which takes the Martorana's three weeks to assemble attracts families from all over the tri-state area."We try to switch it up because we don't want to have the same thing going every year. We want people to say: "Oh my god that's new and oh my god look at that," said Richard Martorana.The Martorana's have made it a mission to display unique and one of a kind inflatables and hope that through their display and holiday spirit they can bring a smile to families in such a challenging time."We're looking forward to having a great Halloween and make it great for every child and adult," said Gina Martorana.----------