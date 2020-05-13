localish

A lawn care business run by restaurant employees

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- The employees at Fat Rosie's restaurant in Schaumburg are still at work, but they're not cooking or bussing tables.

Instead, they're mowing lawns, picking weeds or doing other needed lawn work in different neighborhoods.

"It kind of happened overnight," Fat Rosie's Assistant General Manager Michael Garcia said. "I was expecting to do one or two houses a day with a couple of people but it turned into something completely different."

Now Garcia and his crews go to at least 10 homes a day, all around the Chicagoland area.

Their lawn care business, 86 Work, was created to help supplement employee's income once COVID-19 closed the doors of Fat Rosie's. The restaurant is only serving food curbside, so many of its employees aren't getting the number of shifts they normally would.

"Now that we're looking at this, it's going a lot longer than we thought. It's a little scary," employee Destiney Hernandez said.

In the beginning, Garcia and his small team started with one lawnmower, a rake and a car. Soon, the Schaumburg community caught wind of their mission and even started donating tools to the crews.

"Right now we have maybe 10 lawnmowers, four weed whackers and a whole bunch of stuff that none of us knew how to use," Garcia said. "I was a little taken aback."

Garcia said he isn't sure how long they'll keep up business, but he's hopeful 86 Work can continue helping the staff for as long as it's needed.

For more information, visit Fat Rosie's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgsmall businessmore in commongardeningrestaurantscommunityfeel goodlocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
NJ Mexican restaurant offers take-home margarita kits
Long Island pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
Pickle lovers, you can now order online!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new cases, deaths
Downstate county reopens businesses, despite order
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Elmhurst closing pools for season, Aurora closing Paramount Theatre, River Edge Park for summer
Fed chair warns of long lasting recession from pandemic
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Illinois
What to know about Illinois' 84,698 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Social etiquette tips during COVID-19 crisis
Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 421 in 10,902 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News