All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical

The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago.

The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made up of Trinity High School students.


Along with casting girls into some of the male roles, a few of the roles were adjusted to become more girl-centric.

Theater teacher, Pat Henderson, couldn't be more excited that the newsies are ready for their debut!


Henderson said her entire cast and crew share her passion for Newsies.

"To see young people getting excited about something that I love so much, it's the best thing that you can get," Henderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm expected to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area Friday
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
5 students hospitalized after pepper spray exposure at West Side HS
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Hansa Coffee Roasters offers Chicago-coffee vibe in Libertyville
Show More
FBI Chicago offers $5K for information on man connected to attempted murder
Community Comes Together to Finish a Quilt of the U.S.
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
37 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case
Serial killer released from prison against advice of victim's family
More TOP STORIES News