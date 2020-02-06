localish

America's Freshest Coffee Comes from Right Outside Yosemite National Park

By Tim Sarquis
In 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake rocked California's Bay Area and Gerry Caputo's livelihood. Forced to abandon his business, his family found refuge and purpose in the small town of Mariposa, nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills right outside Yosemite National Park. Going almost 30 years strong, Gerry started the Mariposa Coffee Company, where he and his family roast small batch coffee for the local community, Yosemite and all over the world. We take a look at the unique process he uses to roast his coffee and why supporting small business not only does his family good, but also the local community.
