localish

Muralist helps bring colorful art to local neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES -- "Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," said muralist Phobik.

The Los Angeles based artist has been giving back through his work. As part of the nonprofit, Smile South Central, Phobik

has been painting murals in local neighborhoods.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," Phobik told Localish LA.

See Phobik's work HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Street art emerges on shuttered businesses
Recreate famous works of art at home.
Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99
Experience 360 immersive art in DTLA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
CPS teachers hold 'teach out' as in-person classes resume
Mega Millions jackpot at $625M for winning numbers drawing tonight
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd
Show More
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve
Driver hits Trump Tower Chicago barricade: CPD
US Rep. Schneider tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News