localish

Baldwin's Book Barn features more than 300K books

By Amanda Brady
WEST CHESTER, Pa -- Baldwin's Book Barn has been a West Chester, PA, a staple since 1934. It's home to more than 300,000 used books, including rare and old literature.

The oldest book they have is from the 1600s. The barn is a book-lover's dream with every category imaginable.


The barn was established by William Baldwin where he sold not only books, but general goods.

When William passed the barn has been passed through the family. The store draws bring people from far and wide to see the amass of books.


Baldwin's Book Barn | Facebook | Instagram
865 Lenape Rd, West Chester, PA 19382

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc. in Morrisville
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
This museum highlights the history of misunderstood SF neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final report, timelapse video of deadly Des Plaines house fire
United Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Daniel Prude case: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rochester police
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
IL reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Mount Prospect crash kills mom, dad, son on errand run
Show More
Man steals car, asks Joliet cop for directions: police
Chicago traffic considered 3rd worst in US; I-290 stretch most congested in country: ranking
Burglars target West Pullman churches, day care
Madigan cannot be penalized for employing 'shady strategy that voters tolerate': court
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
More TOP STORIES News