Billy Haynes: From silence to success

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike enters 2nd day Friday
4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief
Mother who lost son in Henry Pratt shooting told to take down 'Aurora Strong' flag
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Officer shot serving search warrant in West Englewood released from hospital
Show More
2 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into Harvey house
Wis. police officer surprises mom of 5 with gift instead of ticket
NY mom battled stage 3 breast cancer while pregnant
NC mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
Man who killed bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life
More TOP STORIES News