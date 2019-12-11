veterans

Lucky Active Duty Military and Veterans Gifted Bridal Gowns

These military couples know exactly what it means to sacrifice-but thanks to this Bridal and Photography company, they won't have to make a decision between having the dress of their dreams and spending a fortune. Caren Carrillo, Owner, Bellasposa Bridal & Photography, created this event to give active duty military brides, veteran brides and brides of veterans brand new bridal gowns for free. This allows military brides to have the wedding that they want with out the stress of purchasing a dress. Which is helpful for these brides because many aren't able to take honeymoons due to deployment and cost, and this can free up a costly expense within their bridal budget. The event was held on Veterans day because many of the brides are off in celebration of the holiday. This year Bellasposa Bridal & Photography were able to give over 35 brides gowns for their weddings!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongawedding dressyour wedding experienceveterans dayveteransweddingslocalishveteran
VETERANS
Marine Corps Veteran Honored With a New Smart Home
Tiny home, big hearts: High school students build houses for veterans
Rare Corvette collection being restored to raise money for veterans
Homeless vet says his newly furnished home is like 'winning the jackpot'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Retired White Sox announcer 'Hawk' Harrelson' named Ford Frick Award winner
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Show More
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Local Market grocery store opens in South Shore
More TOP STORIES News