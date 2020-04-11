Houston Zoo offers virtual behind-the-scenes look at animals

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Zoo is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the staff is still hard at work bringing the animals to you!

Every weekday, they host live keeper chats on Facebook.

People can watch safely from home, and ask questions about their favorite animals.

The Houston Zoo plans to do this every day until they can reopen.

If you want to check out the previous keeper chats or watch live, visit the Houston Zoo's page on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonzoomore in commonanimalshouston zoocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA employee dies of COVID-19, agency says
Illinois launches free COVID-19 support line
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
WATCH: Cardinal Cupich to celebrate Easter Mass
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
House fire under investigation in Sauk Village
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
What to know about Indiana's 7,435 COVID-19 cases
Little Village concrete smokestack imploded
Jewel-Osco pork sausages recalled
More TOP STORIES News