Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago chef is infusing meals with marijuana to create a dining experience you'll never forget, while educating the public about the plant.

Chef Manuel Mendoza started Herbal Notes, a communal dinner experience in Chicago.

"I had to bridge what I love to do -- which is cook and feed people and nurture people -- with something that I also really enjoyed, which was cannabis," Mendoza said.

Mendoza grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and his Mexican and Salvadorian background influences a lot of the food he makes.

Mendoza's goal is to educate people on cannabis as well as advocate for people of color who are imprisoned for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.

For more information, visit Herbal Notes' website.
