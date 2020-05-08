Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicago chef is infusing meals with marijuana to create a dining experience you'll never forget, while educating the public about the plant.

Chef Manuel Mendoza started Herbal Notes, a communal dinner experience in Chicago.

"I had to bridge what I love to do -- which is cook and feed people and nurture people -- with something that I also really enjoyed, which was cannabis," Mendoza said.

Mendoza grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and his Mexican and Salvadorian background influences a lot of the food he makes.

Mendoza's goal is to educate people on cannabis as well as advocate for people of color who are imprisoned for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.

For more information, visit Herbal Notes' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmarijuanafoodcookingcooking chefbite sizelocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details 'Protecting Chicago' reopening plan
Live: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new cases, deaths
Cook Co. Jail runs out of electronic monitoring devices
What to know about Indiana's 23,146 COVID-19 cases
USDA food inspector dies from COVID-19, family says
Coronavirus could 'smolder' in Africa, cause many deaths: WHO
South Side family says brother, 23, died of COVID-19 after hospital discharge
Show More
Orland Park mayor calls for reopening village ahead of governor's timeline
What to know about Illinois' 70,873 COVID-19 cases
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with showers, flurries Friday
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News