localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Doctor's voicemail upsets family of Chicago COVID-19 patient
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
Movie buffs flock to McHenry drive-in theater Friday
Pediatricians probe why children are much less affected by COVID-19
Chicago terror convict seeks prison release due to COVID-19
Cicero nursing home passes inspection, but restraining order stays
Show More
Nearly half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities
White House to direct supply of remdesivir amid access fears
Chicago area runners take to streets in slain jogger's memory
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News