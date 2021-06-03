Chicago's Macy's hangs largest American flag!

localish

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO,Il -- The Macy's located on Chicago's State Street hosts the largest American flag to hang in a department store as part of its annual display of patriotism!

It's a decades-long tradition that brings joy to many in the Chicagoland area. It all started in 1916 by Marshall Field's & Company, where the Macy's on State Street is currently located, and the original flag was made from wool and weighed about 900 lbs.

"Go 105 years later today, we are still displaying this American flag although not made from wool. It's now parachute," said Andrea Schwartz, external communications for Macy's.

The tradition restarted in 2003 by Marshall Field's where the new 5,000 square-foot flag was unveiled. The store changed ownership three years later when Macy's bought the building. The flag now hangs in the in the north atrium of the Macy's store. It will be displayed until Labor Day.
