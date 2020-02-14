bite size

Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant

CHICAGO -- Kizin Creole is Chicago's only Haitian restaurant, serving authentic dishes straight from the island nation.

The Rogers Park restaurant prides itself on being the heart of the Haitian community in the Midwest as it promotes Haitian food, art, music, the language of Creole and literature.

"It's more than just Caribbean food in Haiti," said Daniel Desir, Kizin Creole's owner and executive chef. "Since Haiti is one of the islands where we had a lot of colonizers, so it's that we have a staple of French, Spanish, Italian. So we have a bit of everybody's cuisine."

Desir said he loves when people visit and "see that other face of Haiti."

"It's not just what we see on TV, what you hear from other people, but you come in for yourself to see how fun it is to learn about Haiti," Desir said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Have the flu? Don't fight it, stay home
Chicago weather: Bitter cold, freezing wind chills follow snow
Video shows moments before Metra train hits car on SW Side, injuring 4
Unhappy anniversary: Year after Aurora mass shooting, state police still battle revoked gun cards
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Local artist Louis De Guzman designing hats for Bulls NBA All Star
Show More
Brothers of slain basketball star Ben Wilson find forgiveness in new documentary
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Woman claims new evidence suggests singer James Brown was murdered
Crystal Lake high school senior released from ICE custody after months
Best young ballet dancers in Chicago compete in regional Youth America Grand Prix
More TOP STORIES News