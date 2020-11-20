localish

Combining pie and cake? Sign us up for a Pake!

What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake?

How about a pake! No matter how you slice it, this family makes a hybrid dessert that's a sweet treat with meaning as well.


Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are practicing Muslims who have taken a staple of their culture -- the bean pie -- and combined it with cheesecake, and now make and sell it as The Original BeanCheese Pake.

Bean pies originated in urban centers around America in the mid-to late-fifties, typically sold by Muslim men for fundraising. When Deen was growing up, his father had a route - and the recipe - and now Deen and his wife are continuing to honor the tradition.


Their baking company, New Freedom Pie, sells bean pies, pakes, and other items via pop-ups in the Philadelphia area, and their four young children help out with the business as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Entrepreneur champions clothing shop in his hometown
This taco food truck is EPIC!
College grads distribute more than 170,000 masks to unhoused individuals
Poppy and Rose restaurant is giving back!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WI police respond to 'active shooter incident' at Mayfair Mall, mayor says
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect, 13,012 new COVID-19 cases reported
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
WI reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park
Show More
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Chicago trans-led non-profit emphasizes resilience over victimization on TDOR
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94
Mile Long Bridge project along Tri-State Tollway reaches milestone
More TOP STORIES News