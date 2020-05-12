Creative dad runs 5-star 'restaurant' for his baby at home

U.S. -- With nearly 75 million kids stuck at home all day, parents have to get creative! From a dad dressing up like a waiter at a fancy restaurant to families recreating Disney vacations at home, these are the ways parents everywhere are keeping their kids happy, healthy, and entertained during quarantine!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkparentingeducationmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
6-year-old TX boy found tied up in grandma's shed
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Couples turn to 'minimonies' to salvage wedding plans
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
More TOP STORIES News