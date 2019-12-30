Eat 24k Gnocchi on Wall Street

Gnoccheria by Luzzo's on Wall Street might be where you can get handmade Italian like your Nonna used to make-- but this 24k Gnocchi dish is the expensive twist you never knew you wanted! For more information visit www.gnoccherianyc.com.
