Project Perk is providing frontline workers with FREE coffee

Wake Coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery team up to create free cold brew coffee for frontline workers in what they are calling Project Perk.


Wake Coffee in Ambler, Pa roasts and brews the coffee and Ship Bottom Brewery based out of New Jersey cans and distributes the coffee.

The idea came to Wake Coffee owner, Alec Satterly when he noticed healthcare workers coming in for more coffee than usual, to keep them going during long shifts at the hospital. #BeLocalish

Wake Coffee Roasters | Facebook | Instagram

133 S Main St, Ambler, PA 19002

Ship Bottom Brewery | Twitter | Instagram
830 N Bay Ave #23, Beach Haven, NJ 08008
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beach havenambler boroughfyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving storms, strong winds reported as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into IL
Chicago faces projected to have $700M budget shortfall, Mayor Lightfoot says
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Archdiocese of Chicago plans to reopen Catholic schools this year
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in south suburbs
Lollapalooza cancelled by city due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Elgin officers bust a move with protesters at peaceful Black Lives Matter rally
LIVE: George Floyd's casket heading to final resting place
'Go back to Mexico': Woman slapped in face for racist comment
Thousands arrested amid civil unrest in Chicago: CPD
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
More TOP STORIES News