Houston Shift Meal helping hospitality workers get through crisis with free meals

HOUSTON, Texas -- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, restaurant workers across the country have been laid off or furloughed.

In Houston, Texas, a non-profit organization called Houston Shift Meal is helping to support their own.

Houston Shift Meal was created to fund restaurants that provide free meals for hospitality workers who have lost their jobs. The volunteer group was created by publicist Jonathan Beitler and sommelier Cat Nguyen.

"It is heartbreaking to know that they don't know where their next paycheck is going to come from and they don't know what's going to happen once this crisis is hopefully over," said Beitler.

To find out where the free meals will be served, follow Houston Shift Meal on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodmore in commoncoronavirusrestaurantunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K: WATCH LIVE
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources say | LIVE
Walmart ramps up protection efforts after 2 workers die of COVID-19 in south suburbs
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
What to know about Illinois' 10,357 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Michigan's record-high water levels collide with coronavirus
'No one's buying it': Wisconsin dairy farmer forced to dump 56K pounds of milk
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
More TOP STORIES News