Girls Scouts pay it forward and provide care kits to families in need during COVID19

Girl Scouts are donating their time and artistic skills by helping local families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Girl Scout Troop 3006, which is part of the Magnolia Service unit which includes Van Nuys, Valley Village and North Hollywood neighborhoods of Southern California, provided care kits to the Alexandria House. Care kits included included food, essential items and face masks.

"It shows people that the Girl Scouts care," said director of development at Alexandria House, Michele Richards.

Recipient Alexandria House, located in Los Angeles, is a a nonprofit housing shelter that helps women and children find a permanent home.

"It makes a real big impact on people because so many times people are isolated, alone and are feeling that nobody cares about them," Richards said.

Organizers say the care kits are in greater need due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

"There's a lot more people starting to experience homelessness. There's a lot more people experiencing joblessness that need help," said Rose Forbes, executive director with Support & Feed. "Sometimes people don't want to ask for help, so they just need a place to go that they know they can receive help," Forbes explained.

"I feel really happy to be part of helping someone in need," said Luna Martin, member of Girl Scouts Troop 3006. Donors, such as Troop 3006, assembled dozens of care kits and even decorated personalized face masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago opens splash pads as temperatures soar, beaches still closed
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 587
'It is a refuge for our black students': Northwestern Black House getting $4.5M facelift
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
West suburban cancer survivor gets prosthetic nose
Families devastated, baffled by children killed in Chicago weekend shootings
International students could lose their visas due to coronavirus school closures
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm, muggy
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Blackout Day asks people to spend money at Black-owned businesses
19 shot, 4 fatally Monday in Chicago
1 in custody after toddler beaten to death in Bronzeville
More TOP STORIES News