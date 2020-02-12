bite size

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO -- Forget the flowers and the chocolate, this may be the best Valentine's Day gift of them all.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is serving up heart-shaped deep dish pizza in Chicago.

"If you're going to give a gift, why not give something you can eat?" Rick Malnati said.

Malnati recommended that Chicagoans embrace what they really love this holiday.

"Why not be who you are, get a pizza. Get a pizza and a beer," he said.

The pizzeria also offers heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies.
