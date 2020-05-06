more in common

Chicago bakery owner closes shop, returns to front lines as ICU nurse

By Jalyn Henderson
One Chicago nurse turned bakery owner has closed her business to return to the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

"I have the knowledge and I have the skill," said Kate Merrill, owner of Edge of Sweetness. "People need help. It's kind of like when you see somebody drowning and you're a great swimmer, why would you not go out there and help them?"

Before she was a small business owner, Merrill was a nurse for 22 years. After seeing that her community needed her help, she decided to return to Mt. Sinai's Intensive Care Unit.

"Now is a good time to be good, so if everybody offered a little bit of goodness it would help everything," Merrill said.

She goes into work two to three times a week and said she's never seen anything like this before. So she's taking every necessary precaution to make sure she and her family are safe.

"I've probably seen more death in the last two weeks than in my last two years there," Merrill said. "One day you think they're doing better and an hour later it's a totally different story."

Merrill's not sure how long she'll continue working at the hospital, but she's happy to serve her community in any way she can.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterbakerymore in commoncoronaviruscoronavirus chicagonurseslocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
School is in session with Grandpa Wilson!
11-year-old Houston girl bringing joy to kids, one toy at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Cicero nursing home to be inspected by IDPH as part of COVID-19 lawsuit
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Laurie Metcalf talks about playing the ever-resilient "Jackie"
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Schererville teachers help protect first responders
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
United Airlines plans to cut 3,400 positions by October
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, still chilly
More TOP STORIES News