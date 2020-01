Localish Presents: Blind Barber

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is part owner of Blind Barber, a barbershop that is an ode to the past.The speakeasy setup has a barbershop in the front and a hidden bar area in the back. Every haircut comes with a cocktail.Once you enter through the barbershop, a hidden bar awaits you, complete with a DJ, cocktails and small bites.1325 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107