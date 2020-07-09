Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springblack lives mattereducationhigh schoolmore in commonfootballktrksportsgood newsrace in americalocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alderman says bricks thrown through windows of home
Infant grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale
Unmarked CPD car fatally hits man on scooter in West Pullman
Slight risk for severe storms in Chicago area Thurs.
Aurora hit-and-run: Man dies after being hit by 2 cars
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Show More
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Police release photo of van connected to shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, more storms Thursday
Illinois' 2nd largest school district releases reopening proposal
More TOP STORIES News