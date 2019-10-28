wine industry

Los Angeles Wine Making Revived by Angeleno Wine Company

Angeleno Wine Company takes Los Angeles back to its historical roots in California winemaking - before Napa County. It's the first winery to open in Downtown Los Angeles since Prohibition times. With grapes harvested from vineyards in northern Los Angeles County and full production onsite, Angeleno Wine Company is also the first winery in over a century to make wine in the city using locally-grown grapes. Downtown Los Angeles is where California wine making began. Angeleno Wine Company does everything from processing to hand filling bottles at their location in downtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lawinewine industrywine bars
WINE INDUSTRY
Bear munches on expensive grapes at California winery: VIDEO
This Winery Has Bottles That Come to Life
Welcome to Fresno State's School of Wine
Winery using concrete eggs for fermentation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
City reaches deal SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Cubs officially make David Ross new team manager
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
Show More
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Barack, Michelle Obama back in Chicago for 3rd annual foundation summit
Indiana eatery put price on burglars' heads; Offers free BBQ for life
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News