localish

'Non-profit organization Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

'Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- After Jennifer and her husband lost their first baby, Jessica, they knew they wanted to do something to help other moms experiencing the same tragedy.

"Love, Jessica" is a non-profit that helps families pay for medical bills after a miscarriage or stillbirth. The organization was launched on what would have been Jessica's 6th birthday. Since then, 60 families from 23 different states have had help paying their medical bills.

"Love, Jessica" raises funds through personal donors, corporate sponsors and fundraisers.

Jennifer and her husband hope to break the stigma about baby loss and keep their baby Jessica's memory alive by helping out other families.

For more on "Love, Jessica" visit www.Love-Jessica.org or follow @lovejessicaorg on all social platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianast. johnmedicalbabylocalishwlsbills
LOCALISH
'Love, Jessica' helps pay medical bills after baby loss
Jake Borelli shares his "go to" LA hiking spots
Check out these "Small Scale" LA Landmarks
Train like a ninja warrior at this Long Island gym
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy killed in Lawndale shooting
Man, woman killed in convenience store shooting: Chicago police
Chicago's Buckingham Fountain will be 'flipped' back on Saturday
IL reports 1,108 COVID-19 case, 43 deaths
Man charged with murder in April Portage Park shooting
Car tears up Jackson Park golf course: VIDEO
$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold
Show More
Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment
Man killed in Eisenhower Expressway shooting
Not just for sipping, ways to Rosé
IL Democrats release proposed new state legislative districts
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News