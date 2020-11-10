90 years and counting! Moeller's Bakery is Houston's oldest family-owned bakery

HOUSTON, Texas -- For nearly a century, Moeller's Bakery has been helping customers make sweet memories, churning out everything from its signature petit fours to special occasion cakes.

Moeller's Bakery has the special distinction of being Houston's oldest family-owned and operated bakery.

Gus and Lucille Moeller first started the business in 1930, and it's been in the family for three generations.

The beloved bakery still uses a pre-World War II oven to bake its iconic treats every day, using the same original recipes!

This year, both the bakery and Donald Moeller, Gus, and Lucille's son who ran the business for decades, celebrated their 90th birthdays.

"We're kind of a picture in time, to where we don't change," said Eric Moeller, Gus and Lucille's grandson. "The products that people have come to love over the years, they know they can come in here and still get the same petit fours they had as a child. That cake they had as a child will still be the same today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbakerysmall businessfoodbe localish houstondessertsktrkbakingbite sizecakelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,623 new COVID-19 cases, total cases surpass 500K
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order update with new color-coded system
IL COVID-19 contact tracing trouble revealed in data investigation
Tornado Watch in effect for Northern IL, Chicago area as record warmth moves out
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Online dog buying scam costs Geneva woman hundreds of dollars
Show More
International observers see no fraud in US election
North suburban high schoolers return to classroom, while others go remote
WI reports worst day of pandemic yet, 7K plus cases, 66 deaths
Trump election challenges not same as 2000 Florida recount
McConnell, Schumer to continue in Senate leadership positions
More TOP STORIES News